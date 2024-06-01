Beer slushy, anyone? Where to find spiked frozen drinks in the Capital Region

The ideal recipe is not too icy, not too liquor-forward or too sweet.

Once those proportions are established, Mills says it’s possible to transform almost any drink into a frozen bev. In the past, he’s turned to cocktail trends and seasonal flavors for inspiration. Frozen Spiked Chai Latte for the fall? Check. An icy Gnarly Barley Haus Marg Gose in the spring? He’s done it.

With about four years of bartending under his belt, Mills can now pinpoint what patrons like to see from the bar.

“I love cocktails with all my heart,” he says. “(They’re) a fun little puzzle.”

With two frozen drink machines constantly churning, Mills likes to play around with the frosty options by scheming new ideas each month or after a frozen mix sells out. And even though they get ordered the most in blazing months, Mills keeps things chill year round.

“Even in the winter months,” he notes, “I don’t back down from doing cool frozens.”

Frozens forever: Where to find icy spiked drinks

Margs and daiquiris are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the city’s collection of crafy, chilly cocktails. Here’s where to find them. Check Instagrams and websites for rotating specials.

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St.

Steaming slices of pizza with an icy Espresso Martini or French 75? Name a better combo.

Bistro Byronz

515 Mouton St.

8200 Village Plaza Court

Grown-up Icees have long been signatures here, like the citrusy Vodka Freeze.

Solera

4205 Perkins Road

The spirit of tapas is trying new things, so why not match Pan con Tomate with a frosted Espresso Martini or Cold Fashioned?

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government St.

Summer afternoons can get heated at this open-air spot. Chill out with a Frose.

Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Road

Overpass Merchant’s frozen machines are always churning its signature frozen Merch Mule or seasonal blends.

SoLou

7246 Perkins Road

A seat on the stylish patio is prime real estate here—and the Julep Freeze makes even the hottest nights more bearable.

Bin Q

3911 Perkins Road

Indulge in a drink from the rotating frozen lineup while shopping this liquor store’s extensive selection of beer, wine and spirits.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Highway

BRQ’s Frose All Day and Blueberry Lemondrop make the case that sweet drinks complement brisket just as well as beer.

Barracuda Taco Stand

2504 Government St.

Tacos and all-outdoor seating call for a Mangonada Freezie, a tangy blend of mango, lime, chamoy, tequila, vodka and TajÍn.

This article was originally published in the June 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.