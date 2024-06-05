What is dementia? sponsored by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

Dementia is a general term used to describe neurological conditions that affect memory, problem-solving, language, social skills, and behavior to the extent that daily functioning is impaired. Early signs include memory loss, difficulty performing familiar tasks, disorientation to time and place, poor or decreased judgment, difficulty with abstract thinking, misplacing things, changes in personality, and/or loss of initiative. While there are similarities between all persons affected, each individual’s experience is unique. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and while most affected are older, it can affect younger people. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is a local, nonprofit organization serving the Greater Baton Rouge area by providing education and support programs to those affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Alzheimer’s Services is here to support you as you cope with Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder. Click here to learn more or make a donation.



