What’s next after a dementia diagnosis, sponsored by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

A dementia diagnosis affects the person diagnosed as well as everyone connected to them. Being prepared can help minimize stress and difficulty as the disease progresses, which improves quality of life for all involved. Get involved with the local dementia resource for education, services, and support. Learn about the disease. Get involved with caregiver or patient support groups. Do legal, financial, and long-term care planning in advance, rather than in crisis. Take advantage of the experience of those who have walked before you. Alzheimer’s Services can answer the “what if/when” questions that follow a diagnosis and provide a hand to hold while you navigate this journey.

