By the numbers: The Louisiana Marathon

International flags sway in the cool breeze as runners make their last stomp of the Louisiana Marathon. The sight of the towering state capitol building and the scent of warm gumbo and jamba- laya are the final incentives to crossing the finish line.

After a morning spent weaving 26.2 miles through downtown, LSU and residential neighborhoods, out-of-town runners have had a chance to see much of Baton Rouge. Now, they’ll have a chance to taste our food and experience our culture, too, at the Finish Fest. More than 20 restaurants and multiple