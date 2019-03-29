More local influencers growing followings on Instagram

DAN RUE

@danrue

2.8 million followers

Perhaps one of the most famous influencers from Baton Rouge, Dan “DancingDan” Rue and Nicholas Joseph(@nicknpattiwhack_) first drew attention making viral skits while students at LSU. They’ve since appeared in a video with T-Pain and Wild ‘N Out on MTV.

PAIGE BROWNING

@therealpaigedanielle

1.3 million followers

Paige Browning’s followers love her posts about prayer, family, makeup, fashion and her journey to motherhood.

NIQUE BROWN

@_excuse_my_beauty

1.1 million followers

View this post on Instagram Happy Valentine’s Day 🥰❤️ @therealkingkaiser i love you 💕 A post shared by nique (@_excuse_my_beauty) on Feb 14, 2019 at 3:56pm PST

Young mom Nique Brown and her partner, King Johnson (@therealkingkaiser), found fame through their YouTube channel, where they play pranks on each other and answer Q&As about their relationship.

KRYSTAL FAIRCLOTH

@apinchoflovely

291,000 followers

One of Baton Rouge’s original fashion bloggers, Krystal Faircloth’s posts center around style, beauty, pregnancy and home decor.

LATANGELA FAY

@latangelafay

186,000 followers

You might recognize LaTangela Fay from her namesake radio show on Max 94.1, but the local personality is known beyond Baton Rouge. She uses her platform to share her work as an author, singer-songwriter and motivational speaker.

ASHLEY WILLIAMS

@ashleynwilliams_

46,000 followers

Ashley Williams posts hair tutorials, photos of meals at her favorite Baton Rouge restaurants and about life as a mom to three boys, with one more baby due this year.

BONNIEKATE ZOGHBI

@bonniekatez

45,000 followers

BonnieKate Zoghbi documents her bohemian style and her travels alongside her husband, @belikethefox, in their 1979 Airstream.

TAYLOR JACOBS

@gracefullytaylored

31,000 followers

Catch Taylor Jacobs posting stylish looks along the shores of the Bahamas, in the vineyards of Napa and in her own cozy home here in Baton Rouge.

KAYLE RICCOBONO

@rougewithlove

21,000 followers

Kayle Riccobono’s photos highlight her down-to-earth, comfy style and her adorable children.

BRIGETTE GRAY

@blondeambition_1

13,000 followers

Brigette Gray shows off her girly style in dreamy photos across Europe, California and New York City. And when she returns home to Louisiana, her photos in Baton Rouge look just as ethereal.

What other local influencers do you follow on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Click here to read more from our Social Stars cover story.

This article was originally published in the April 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.