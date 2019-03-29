More local influencers growing followings on Instagram

DAN RUE
@danrue
2.8 million followers
Perhaps one of the most famous influencers from Baton Rouge, Dan “DancingDan” Rue and Nicholas Joseph(@nicknpattiwhack_) first drew attention making viral skits while students at LSU. They’ve since appeared in a video with T-Pain and Wild ‘N Out on MTV.
PAIGE BROWNING
@therealpaigedanielle
1.3 million followers
Paige Browning’s followers love her posts about prayer, family, makeup, fashion and her journey to motherhood.
NIQUE BROWN
@_excuse_my_beauty
1.1 million followers
Young mom Nique Brown and her partner, King Johnson (@therealkingkaiser), found fame through their YouTube channel, where they play pranks on each other and answer Q&As about their relationship.
KRYSTAL FAIRCLOTH
@apinchoflovely
291,000 followers
One of Baton Rouge’s original fashion bloggers, Krystal Faircloth’s posts center around style, beauty, pregnancy and home decor.
LATANGELA FAY
@latangelafay
186,000 followers
You might recognize LaTangela Fay from her namesake radio show on Max 94.1, but the local personality is known beyond Baton Rouge. She uses her platform to share her work as an author, singer-songwriter and motivational speaker.
ASHLEY WILLIAMS
@ashleynwilliams_
46,000 followers
Ashley Williams posts hair tutorials, photos of meals at her favorite Baton Rouge restaurants and about life as a mom to three boys, with one more baby due this year.
BONNIEKATE ZOGHBI
@bonniekatez
45,000 followers
BonnieKate Zoghbi documents her bohemian style and her travels alongside her husband, @belikethefox, in their 1979 Airstream.
TAYLOR JACOBS
@gracefullytaylored
31,000 followers
Catch Taylor Jacobs posting stylish looks along the shores of the Bahamas, in the vineyards of Napa and in her own cozy home here in Baton Rouge.
KAYLE RICCOBONO
@rougewithlove
21,000 followers
Kayle Riccobono’s photos highlight her down-to-earth, comfy style and her adorable children.
BRIGETTE GRAY
@blondeambition_1
13,000 followers
Brigette Gray shows off her girly style in dreamy photos across Europe, California and New York City. And when she returns home to Louisiana, her photos in Baton Rouge look just as ethereal.
What other local influencers do you follow on social media? Tell us in the comments below.
This article was originally published in the April 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.
