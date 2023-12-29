×
ICYMI: 225’s most-read stories of December 2023

Baton Rouge was merry and bright in December—and our most-read stories list reflects it.

The numbers show that our readers were eager to get into the holiday spirit, clicking most on stories about where to sip drinks at Christmas-themed pop-ups and what areas of town put on great holiday displays. Still, there was more happening beyond the holidays in the Capital City this month. A beloved makers market returned, a highly anticipated grocery opened its doors in metro Baton Rouge, and our digital team took a deep dive into the city’s speakeasy scene.

Here’s a recap of December’s biggest stories on 225batonrouge.com.

Santa at Perkins Rowe. Photo by Ariana Allison.

10. 16 opportunities to snap photos with Santa Claus (and the Grinch) this holiday season

Baton Rouge General 2022 Holiday Lights. Courtesy Baton Rouge General.

9. December 2023’s calendar of can’t-miss events around Baton Rouge

A nighttime glow at the Mid City Makers Market. File photo.

8. After a yearlong absence, the MidCity Makers Market returns—with more in store for 2024

The Parker House Rolls at Supper Club. Photo by Collin Richie.

7. The 6 best dishes our restaurant critic tried in Baton Rouge this year

Baton Rouge Aldi. Photo by Ariana Allison.

6. First Look: Aldi opens its first metro Baton Rouge store. Here’s a look inside

Taylor Thompson, special events manager at the Hilton, home of The Tunnel. File photo.

5. Why are speakeasy-inspired bars trending in Baton Rouge? A few locals are in on the secret

Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display last year. Courtesy Baton Rouge General.

4. 30+ holiday events in Baton Rouge—and others that are worth the drive

Jolie Pearl’s holiday pop-up. File photo by Ariana Allison.

3. These Christmas-themed pop-up bars in Baton Rouge will get you into the holiday spirit

Downtown Baton Rouge. Photo by Gabrielle Korein.

2. These Baton Rouge neighborhoods are all decked out for the holidays

1717 at The Queen. File photo.

1. Start new holiday traditions at these Baton Rouge restaurants open on Christmas Day