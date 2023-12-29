ICYMI: 225’s most-read stories of December 2023

Baton Rouge was merry and bright in December—and our most-read stories list reflects it.

The numbers show that our readers were eager to get into the holiday spirit, clicking most on stories about where to sip drinks at Christmas-themed pop-ups and what areas of town put on great holiday displays. Still, there was more happening beyond the holidays in the Capital City this month. A beloved makers market returned, a highly anticipated grocery opened its doors in metro Baton Rouge, and our digital team took a deep dive into the city’s speakeasy scene.

Here’s a recap of December’s biggest stories on 225batonrouge.com.