As the holiday season descends upon Baton Rouge, the city transforms into a spectacle of festive lights and decorations from the historic neighborhoods to the downtown area.

As families and friends gather to experience the magic of the season, the city’s holiday lights and creative decorations capture the spirit of joy of the season, illuminating the charm of the Capital City. Here are a few areas of town worth checking out to get into the spirit—and they look even better lit up at night.

Downtown Baton Rouge

Downtown Baton Rouge beckons from the interstate, where the towering Louisiana State Capitol building can be seen cast in a glow of green-and-red lights. Head toward North Boulevard Town Square for a glimpse of the neighborhood’s towering tree or stroll or bike the Downtown Greenway paths under a canopy of resplendent twinkling stars and trees wrapped in lights. Stop in at one of the area’s decked-out holiday-themed bars or check out the festive decor inside the Shaw Center for the Arts, which sparkles for its various holiday events. Downtown’s historic churches also display time-honored decorations and classic wreaths and garlands adorn historic structures like the Old Post Office Building on North Boulevard.

Mid City

The Government Street corridor decked the halls for White Light Night in November and a festive cheer has been in the air ever since. The area shines, from the light-wrapped palm trees at Superior Grill all the way down to Red Stick Social in Electric Depot with its red and gold garlands and giant Christmas trees. Classic painted windows outside businesses like Alford Safe & Lock play into the area’s retro vibes, as do festive window displays at The Pink Elephant Antiques and Victoria’s Toy Station, which always goes big for the holidays. For a more residential feel, venture into the streets of the Garden District and Ogden Park, where neighbors get creative each year, transforming their charming cottages and stately abodes into holiday happy places with dazzling lights, inflatables, giant nutcrackers and more.

Along Highland Road

The homes and businesses on Highland Road reliably deliver showstopping light displays and holiday decor. Start near the I-10 entrance, where shops like HighlandSide Gift Gallery are draped in candy-colored ornaments and garlands. Make your way toward the Country Club of Louisiana, where the Southern-style houses in the surrounding neighborhoods boast elaborate nativities and larger-than-life Santas and nutcrackers. Keep driving all the way toward the Kenilworth neighborhood, where the houses are known for going all out.

