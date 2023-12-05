Santa is taking a vacation from the North Pole and lounging around Baton Rouge, ready to meet children of all ages.

From brunches to photo sessions, Mr. Claus knows how to make his rounds in the Capital Region. Don’t miss out on the chance to check if you’ve made the nice list, tell Santa what you’re wishing for or get that last-minute, festive snapshot. Or if the naughty list is calling your name, check out some of the many Grinch photo options around town. He may be a mean one, but the mischievous Santa imposter has also been gaining popularity with his stinky smile and green fuzzy fur.

Get that wish list ready and check out our guides on where to find the big guy and the green guy this month. And click here for 225‘s expanded guide to holiday happenings this season. Where do you go to find Santa? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

Where to find Santa Claus

Dec. 7 + 14

Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights

8585 Picardy Ave.

Baton Rouge General’s spectacular light display gets even more festive for the Snow & Glow event. These fun nights include snow and visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves and more.

Snow & Glow is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on both days. Admission is $5.

Dec. 9

BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park

7122 Perkins Road

Get into the holiday spirit with Let it Sneaux, a festive event at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park. Santa will be in attendance for photos, and the event will also feature a drone light show, s’mores, a mini makers market and more.

Let it Sneaux is from 5-8 p.m.

Price LeBlanc Toyota

13250 Airline Highway



Price LeBlanc Nissan

14295 Airline Highway

Two local dealerships are allowing families to get memorable pictures with Santa Claus free of charge.

Santa will be at Price LeBlanc Toyota from 9-11 a.m. and at Price LeBlanc Nissan from 1-3 p.m.

BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park

3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive

The BREC Adaptive Team and Families Helping Families are partnering for a special event with Mr. Claus for children and adults with sensory processing disorders. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to see Santa, take photos and participate in activities.

The Sensory Santa event is from 9 a.m. to noon. Register ahead of time on BREC’s website.

Dec. 9 + 17

Don’s Seafood

136 Rushing Road E., Denham Springs

Santa may fill up on cookies, but he likes oysters too! The man in the red suit will stroll throughout the restaurant and take free photos with those who bring their wishlists.

Santa will be at Don’s on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 10

Lilly & Jace Kids Boutique

17002 Jefferson Highway, Suite E

Get professional photos with Santa at this local children’s store this Sunday. Guests can get two edited photos for $60 and any additional photos for $10.

No reservation is needed. Photos are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 10 + 17

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

201 Lafayette St.



Hang and dine with Santa at the Hilton’s Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch. Enjoy a brunch buffet, hot chocolate bar, cookie decoration, pictures and more.

Both brunches are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Get tickets here.

Dec. 14

Knock Knock Children’s Museum

1900 Dalrymple Drive

Bust out the holiday pajamas and get ready for a family-friendly and festive evening at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s Holly Jolly PJ Party. Children are welcome to make gingerbread houses, write letters to Santa and see the man himself.

The Holly Jolly PJ Party is from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dec. 16

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House

1857 Government St.



This popular Mid City spot is welcoming a very special couple for a brunch complete with story time and hot chocolate. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the restaurant to greet guests and pose for photos.

The Santa Brunch is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Book your reservation online.

Ongoing this month

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

3601 Thomas Road

Now through Dec. 30, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is having its annual holiday display, Zoo Lights. On Fridays and Saturdays, Santa Claus will make special appearances at the Otter Cabin.

Zoo Lights runs each day from 5:30-8 p.m.

Mall of Louisiana

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

As holiday shoppers buzz around the mall, Santa relaxes in his comfy throne ready to smile for adorable photos. Now until Christmas Eve, Mr. Claus will be stationed at the mall for photos with kiddos and fur babies.

Head over to the Mall of Louisiana’s website to book photo sessions and reserve your spot.

Perkins Rowe

10202 Perkins Rowe

Santa is perched at Perkins Rowe until Dec. 24. You’ll find jolly St. Nick seated right outside of the Cinemark theater with his “Cajun Night” setup complete with festive gators and poinsettias. The Rowe will also have events with Santa like a pajama night, ugly sweater night and more.

Santa will be out and ready for photos Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m., and Sunday from noon-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Go to Perkins Rowe’s website for more information on times and events.

Where to find the Grinch

Dec. 5

Don’s Seafood

136 Rushing Road E., Denham Springs

The Grinch will slink through the dining area of this Denham Springs restaurant and pause for pics for those enjoying a meal at the restaurant.



Don’s Seafood will welcome the Grinch from 5-8 p.m.

Dec. 9

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House

1857 Government St.

Mr. Grinch will get dressed up in his Santa suit for a themed brunch at Leola’s featuring festive cocktails, Grinch pancakes, crafts and more.

The Grinchmas Brunch is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations can be made on Leola’s website.

Dec. 16

Nutrition West

4179 Highway 1

Share breakfast with the Grinch at Nutrition West. Grab your pic with the green grump and enjoy a free morning meal with a purchase from Nutrition West.

How the Grinch Stole Breakfast is from 8:30-11 a.m.