December 2023’s calendar of can’t miss events around Baton Rouge

Where to play around Baton Rouge this month

All month

Bright lights

Drive by the corner of Picardy Avenue and Bluebonnet Boulevard, and you can’t miss Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights. On this lighted walking path, visitors can spot towering and glowing Santa hats, snowmen, ornaments and more. Stroll through the light-up structures and stop for family photos along the way. brgeneral.org/holiday-lights

1

All aboard!

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make a stop in Baton Rouge to show off its bright lights. Grab your holiday gear and head to 1401 Foss St. to await the train’s gleaming arrival. Guests are welcome to explore the decorated train cars as well. cpkcr.com

3

Go back in time to celebrate the holidays at the LSU Rural Life Museum with live demonstrations, musical performances and more. Rural Life Christmas is a day-long event that ends with a festive bonfire and a visit from a special guest. lsu.edu/rurallife

9

Parades are not just for Mardi Gras season. Since 1948, the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade has drawn in large crowds and made charitable donations through this family-friendly event. Bundle up and get ready to watch the festive floats roll downtown. christmasinbr.com

16-17

A night at the ballet

Take in a performance by talented members of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre as the troupe and world-class guest artists put on The Nutcracker – A Tale From the Bayou. The cherished production transforms the River Center Performing Arts Theatre into a magical fantasy world fitting for the classic holiday story with a Louisiana twist. batonrougeballet.org

22

Solve that puzzle!

Always dreamed of buying a vowel? Spinning the wheel? Or solving that puzzle? If so, you might be a great fit for Wheel of Fortune Live! A live replica of the classic TV game show is making a stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center and is choosing local audience members to be contestants. Make guesses to solve the puzzle and spin the wheel. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

22

Gather the family for a viewing of the classic holiday film It’s a Wonderful Life at Manship Theatre. Follow the heartwarming story of George Bailey as he discovers his worth in life with the help of his guardian angel. manshiptheatre.org

All month

Check out the annual Zoolights display, presented by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. Attendees can enjoy photo ops every day and visits from Santa Claus on Fridays and Saturdays. brzoo.org

MORE EVENTS

On the Road

504

Dec. 2: Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade, nolaholidayparade.com

Dec. 7-10: LUNA Fête, lunafete.com

Dec. 9: Tank and the Bangas, tipitinas.com

337

Dec. 1: Bag of Donuts, rocknbowl.com

Dec. 1-23: Noel Acadian au Village, lafayettelarc.org

Dec. 9: Holiday Art Market, downtownlafayette.org

Arts Best Bets

Dec. 2

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s A Very Merry Museum returns for its fourth year. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company, this day of festive fun includes activities, holiday-themed shows and a visit from Santa Claus. lasm.org

Dec. 2 + 8

Learn a new skill at workshops hosted by Local Supply with Louisiana artists and makers. On Saturday, Dec. 2, Philosophies & Notions will teach a Beaded Ornament Workshop, and on Friday, Dec. 8, The Lost Luna will teach participants how to make a butterfly Christmas ornament. All classes include supplies to make the craft, which attendees get to keep. localsupplybr.com

Dec. 8-10 + 14-17

Travel through time with the Theatre Baton Rouge cast for a retelling of Charles Dickens’ holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. Hear the story of the cranky Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by ghosts who try their best to soften his heart. theatrebr.org

Dec. 9

Mid-City Artisans collaborates with 225 Theatre Collective for a winter edition of the 225 Poetry Slam. Poets are welcome to prepare work to share with the audience in an open-mic setting. Attendees and performers are also encouraged to explore the Mid-City Artisans’ space and enjoy refreshments. mid-cityartisans.com

Music Best Bets

Dec. 8

Bluegrass and country musicians Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent will take the stage at Manship Theatre together for the Dailey and Vincent Christmas Show. The duo will sing Christmas songs like “Mary Did You Know” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” manshiptheatre.org

Dec. 9

Grab those go-go boots and boogie your way over to Chelsea’s Live for a night of ABBA, the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and more. Gimme Gimme Disco is a traveling DJ-led dance party providing all the hits to dance and sing along to. chelseaslive.com

Dec. 9

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Chorus welcome families for its annual Home for the Holidays performance. Listen or sing along to holiday classics from movies like Home Alone, The Polar Express and more. brso.org

Dec. 31

Ring in 2024 at L’Auberge’s New Year’s Eve Bash featuring the cover band Werewolf. The party will be the local band’s final show after 20 years of performing, so come rock out to hits from the ‘80s. Tickets to this event include access to the show and an open bar. lbatonrouge.com

This article was originally published in the December 2023 issue of 225 magazine.