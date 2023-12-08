These Christmas-themed pop-up bars in Baton Rouge will get you into the holiday spirit

As the holiday season sweeps through Baton Rouge, the city comes alive with festive cheer and merry spirits. Among all the holiday magic, holiday pop-up bars are gaining popularity.

These ephemeral establishments transform familiar spaces into winter wonderlands. Here are a few you won’t want to miss this year.

4608 Bennington Ave.

For a festive experience with a sporty twist, head to The Station Sports Bar & Grill for their Miracle on Bennington pop-up. This holiday-themed transformation takes the sports bar to new heights, decking the halls with tinsel, lights and a generous sprinkle of holiday fun. Miracle on Bennington boasts an extensive menu of holiday-inspired drinks, including the Christmas Cricket and the Snowball Old Fashion. Miracle on Bennington pop-up at The Station ensures that patrons can revel in the holiday spirit while catching their favorite sports games, making it a win-win for those seeking festivity and sports entertainment. View 225‘s tour of the pop-up on Instagram.

350 Third St.

Known for its modern atmosphere, 13 Social has embraced the holiday spirit with dazzling decorations, seasonal cocktails and a jovial ambiance. The menu features creative concoctions that capture the essence of the season, from peppermint-infused delights to warm and spicy sips. Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or simply looking for a cozy spot to unwind, Sleigh Bells and Cocktails at 13 Social is a must-visit destination this holiday season.

315 North Blvd.

Jolie Pearl, known for its oyster bar and vibrant atmosphere, embraces the holiday season with a Christmas pop-up that adds a touch of cheer to the downtown Baton Rouge scene. The venue is transformed into a holiday haven, complete with twinkling lights, festive decorations and a menu that showcases seasonal flavors. Click here to get a peek at last year’s holiday set up.