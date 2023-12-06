Exchanging gifts, spending time with family and caroling can work up quite the appetite on Christmas Day, especially if Santa ate all the cookies.

Stand around the fire and not the stove this year by visiting one of these Baton Rouge restaurants that will be open on Dec. 25.

Is your favorite Christmas Day spot missing from this list? Email us at [email protected].

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails at The Queen Baton Rouge Casino

1717 River Road N.

For $35 a person, celebrate the evening with 1717’s festive three-course prix fixe menu that includes French onion soup, roasted prime rib and triple chocolate bread pudding, available exclusively on the evenings of Dec. 24-25. All ages are welcome at 1717, though The Loft at 1717 is for guests 21 and older.

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine is open during its normal hours, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Celebrate the holiday with tandoori, biryani and more at its lunch buffet, dinner service or for takeout.

Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge

4728 Constitution Ave.

Reserve your table for the Crowne Plaza’s Christmas buffet complete with a carving station, seafood options, holiday entrees and more, open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 25. Call 225-925-2244 for reservations.

The Gregory

150 Third St.

While The Gregory confirmed it will be open on Christmas Day, its menu and hours haven’t been announced. Follow The Gregory on Facebook or call 225-408-1800 for up-to-date details.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant

4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Share dumplings, egg rolls and more at Hunan Chinese Restaurant, open during its normal business hours of 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

777 L’Auberge Ave.

L’Auberge’s Bon Temps Market will be open inside its casino for guests over 21. Enjoy holiday favorites for $35.99 a person, and test your luck from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

India’s Restaurant

5230 Essen Lane

Ditch the hot chocolate and warm up with a spicy curry or dal soup at India’s Restaurant, which is open for a lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 5-9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Reservations are open in the afternoon and evening for Sullivan’s Steakhouse on Christmas Day. Give yourself a present with king crab gnocchi, braised short rib or lobster-basil stuffed shrimp, all options on Sullivan’s extended holiday menu.