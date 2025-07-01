20 free things to do around Baton Rouge, plus more savvy saving tips

Get the most bang for your buck at these priceless experiences around the Capital Region

1. Enjoy the million-dollar views of Baton Rouge from above at viewing decks atop the Louisiana State Capitol or the Shaw Center for the Arts for no cost. Brave the heights for worthwhile views of our city and the mighty Mississippi River that runs through it.

2. Attend First Free Sunday.

3. Get your reading on with picks from Little Free Libraries, at local story times or an East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch. Read 225’s full guide to BR’s book boom here.

4. Wake up and smell the roses at the Hilltop Arboretum, LSU’s 14-acre museum of native plants off Highland Road. It’s open to the public seven days a week from sunup to sundown.

5. Take full advantage of our position along the Mississippi River. Walk, bike or ship spot along the levee trail, or watch the sun set at Riverfront Plaza or Scott’s Bluff.

6. See space at BREC’s Highland Road Observatory, LSU’s Landolt Astronomical Observatory or LIGO Livingston, which host viewings. Other aficionados gather for Astronomy on Tap at The Varsity Theatre and Sidewalk Astronomy at Perkins Rowe.

7. Embrace your wild side at Wild Day at the Rowe. This event features ambassador animals from BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, arts and crafts, face painting, live music and more at Perkins Rowe.

8. Listen to live music at free music series and festivals. Rock N Rowe and Live After Five are major players, while the Levitt Amp Baton Rouge Music Series, Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival and Baton Rouge Blues Festival are other great ways to jam out on a budget.

9. Go to a local art gallery like the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center’s Shell Gallery and the Glassell Gallery at the Shaw Center to view works by emerging and established artists. Or head to Baton Rouge Gallery, where free First Wednesday Opening Receptions add to the fun.

10. Take in the significant contributions of the region’s Black community on the Baton Rouge Black History Trail, dotted with soul food restaurants, juke joints, live music and one of the nation’s best-known HBCUs, Southern University.

11. Find secondhand scores for the lowest of the low by trading in items of equal value. Trade vinyls at shops like Capital City Records and 2nd & Charles. Bring reads or used toys to Local Pop-Up’s toy and book swaps, or dig through free books at Red Stick Reads. Join a local buy-nothing Facebook group to see what folks need off their hands.

12. Tour the Old State Capitol and the Old Governor’s Mansion downtown. These architectural gems are always free to visit. Or venture to the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane to see rotating exhibits.

13. Choose your adventure at a BREC park.

14. Explore Burden Museum & Gardens.

15. Get moving with local biking, running or geocaching groups. Traverse the city while working up a sweat or meeting people with similar interests.

16. Get in shape at free workout classes. Find yoga or barre at Pelican To Mars, Perkins Rowe, Leela Yoga Lifestyle and BREC Parks. Before shopping ensues at Local Pop-Up, Electric Depot also hosts free Popin Pilates classes.

17. Visit blues legend Slim Harpo’s grave and seek out other historic markers at New Ark Baptist Church, St. Joseph’s Academy, Pastime Restaurant and other notable spots.

18. See public art.

19. Visit college campuses.

20. Celebrate at parades year-round. You probably have Mardi Gras marked. But don’t forget to add the Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, the Fifolet Halloween Parade, the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade and the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade to your calendar.

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.