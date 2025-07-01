See free museums, history and a live tiger on LSU and Southern’s local college campuses

LSU and Southern University’s campuses are landmark locations in Baton Rouge, featuring beautiful architecture and deep histories.

While they are learning institutions, both campuses feature several free activities to explore, from visiting a live tiger habitat to catching epic views. Here’s what to see.

LSU museums

Take a trip to LSU’s Murphy J. Foster Hall to browse dioramas featuring bird species, native fish, a polar bear and more. Learn about ROTC and military history at the William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum in Memorial Tower. Or get inspired by preserved fashion at the LSU Textile & Costume Museum.

Southern University Museum of Ar t

Appreciate creativity at the Southern University Museum of Art. The on-campus museum houses eight galleries featuring works and artifacts from African American artists. It’s located in Martin L. Harvey Hall and open weekdays.

Mike the Tiger

Visit LSU’s live mascot at his habitat. Mike VII is the only live tiger on a college campus in the country. Find him roaming his lush enclosure, swimming or basking in the sun most days.

The University Lakes

The six bodies of water that make up the University Lakes system are longtime favorite strolling spots for LSU students and locals alike. Get some exercise, see a bit of wildlife or keep tabs on construction, as the lakes are currently undergoing a major overhaul.

Southern history

Visit the earliest pieces of Southern’s history in its National Historic District, home to several early 20th-century buildings. The Archives Building, known as “The Little White House,” dates back before Southern’s campus was moved from New Orleans to Baton Rouge in 1914.

Scott’s Bluff

See where history was made at Scott’s Bluff. Named after the land’s previous owner, Dr. William Bernard Scott, the spot along the river is said to be the location of Baton Rouge’s “red stick,” and is now part of Southern’s campus.

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.