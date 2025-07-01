6 free ways to explore Burden Museum & Gardens, one of BR’s hidden gems

The Burden property houses three entities: the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, the LSU Rural Life Museum and Windrush Gardens. All three host their own happenings and come together under the Burden Museum & Gardens name for efforts and events.

From period buildings and artifacts to sprawling paths and seasonal blooms, it might be hard to believe that a hidden gem like Burden can be found in the heart of the city—and even harder to believe that so much of it comes at no cost to visitors. Here’s what to see for free beyond that white picket fence.

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

It’s free to frolic through the flowers at these gardens, which are open to the public daily. Aside from observing local flora, adventure awaits with woodlands, wetlands and a nature path.

StoryTime in the Garden

On the second Saturday of the month, the Botanic Gardens hosts a morning story time for families. Expect a read-aloud, crafting and play. Plus, each pint-sized attendee gets to take a book home.

Arbor Day

Every January, the Botanic Gardens celebrates Arbor Day with admission-free activities. Attendees can plant a native tree and take one home.

Herb Day

Herb is the word in February. Those looking to grow their green thumbs are invited to the Botanic Gardens for this free event presented by the Herb Society of America, Baton Rouge Unit.

Spring Garden Fest

With lectures hosted by East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners, workshops and more, this fest at the Botanic Gardens is for all plant lovers and those wanting to hone their gardening skills.

Free admission days at the LSU Rural Life Museum

Though this artifact-packed museum usually charges a small fee, history buffs can waltz through the exhibits and adjoining Windrush Gardens for no charge on select days. Enjoy free or reduced admission when the museum partners with local groups or participates in Smithsonian Museum Day in September.

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.