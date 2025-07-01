10+ spots to see public art for free around Baton Rouge

Louisiana’s dynamic cultural traditions are in rich supply in Baton Rouge, where public art has long been part of the local landscape. Notable murals and sculptures provide inspiration in unexpected places throughout the city, inviting viewers to stop, ponder and even take a selfie. Enjoying these pieces costs you nothing. Here are a few favorites.

1.“Red Stick”

Southern University

Frank Hayden was one of America’s best-known 20th-century sculptors and a Southern University professor. His 1976 abstract aluminum sculpture overlooks Scott’s Bluff.

2. “One Plant, Many Flowers”

Claiborne Building, 1201 N. Third St.

Artist Howard Kalish’s enormous bouquet of steel flowers represents diversity and unity across Louisiana.

3. Waves mural

River Road at Laurel Street

Marc Fresh’s mural along the riverbank channels the energy of the Mississippi in purples, blues and greens.

4. “Sing the River”

River Road at Florida Street

Installed in 2019, artist Po Shu Wang’s contemporary work captures sunlight and twinkling night lights, delivering a 24-hour cycle of beauty.

5. Baton Rouge murals

Various locations

Several “Baton Rouge” murals, including Visit Baton Rouge’s postcard rendition at 359 Third St., allow you to share your location, literally. Find others at Oxbow Rum Distillery, Poor Boy Lloyd’s, Superior Grill Highland and elsewhere.

6. Hands mural

Hotel Indigo, 200 Convention St.

The wall-sized piece by Jacob Zumo and Brandan Odums depicts harmony with colorful hands unified by a strand of beads. The top hand grips a magnolia blossom.

7. Oliver Pollock

Galvez Plaza

The massive bronze tribute to Revolutionary War figure Oliver Pollock is one of the city’s most recognizable sculptures.

8. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument

River Center Plaza

New Orleans sculptor Arthur Silverman’s piece uses opposing yet complementary color wheel hues to honor the civil rights leader.

9. “Spirit Rising”

Government and Eugene streets

Installed in 2024, the 20-foot aluminum sculpture by Shreveport artists Bruce Allen and KaDavien Baylor evokes the four elements: earth, wind, fire and water.

10. Brown Pelican mural

Mimosa Handcrafted, 541 S. Eugene St.

A brown pelican set off by aqua, red and orange welcomes shoppers to the local jewelry company specializing in Louisiana flora and fauna.

11. KEF! mural

Overpass Merchant, 2904 Perkins Road

Berlin-born artist KEF! was commissioned to create private works in Baton Rouge in 2017, and while here, produced a whimsical mural in the Perkins Road Overpass District.

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.