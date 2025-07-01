Baton Rouge’s First Free Sunday events encourage lifelong learning—at no cost

On the first Sunday of every month, Baton Rougeans flock to museums and historic landmarks in the Capital Region that are open for free to the public.

First Free Sunday allows thousands of people to access cultural experiences that they otherwise might not be able to afford, from art gallery viewings to tours of the “White House of the South.” Since January, more than 3,500 people have visited the Louisiana Art & Science Museum for a First Free Sunday, according to Karen Soniat, LASM’s president and executive director.

Soniat says the collaborative monthly events encourage lifelong learning for everyone.

“First Free Sunday is an important part of allowing our mission to be fulfilled at its highest level, just knowing that we have the opportunity to inspire a generation of young kids and their families,” she says.

LASM partners with different groups in the community to put together a unique program for each First Free Sunday. In May, it teamed up with Arkel Constructors, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and Line 4 Line to create a “May the fourth be with you”-themed day for patrons. Kids made masks of the little green Jedi Yoda, and special showings at the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium were inspired by Star Wars.

“It was a fabulous, beautiful day with 1,100 people coming through,” Soniat recalls.

First Free Sunday at LASM runs from 1-5 p.m. Access to the planetarium is offered for a reduced price of $5.

Other First Free Sunday museums and historic spots

• BREC’s Magnolia Mound: Museum + Historic Site

• Capitol Park Museum

• Cary Saurage Community Arts Center

• Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion (always free)

• Louisiana’s Old State Capitol (always free)

• LSU Center for River Studies

• LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts

Other free days

West Baton Rouge Museum is free for West Baton Rouge Parish residents and offers loads of arts, genealogy and cultural programming at no cost. Knock Knock Children’s Museum also offers free days on occasion, including one on Sunday, July 13, sponsored by the Society of Louisiana CPAs. Check the museums’ calendars and websites for details.

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.