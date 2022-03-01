Local cycling groups are expanding across town and promoting a bikeable Baton Rouge

Samantha Morgan started Downtown East Social Ride in 2019 a few months after she moved to the area. Morgan wanted to ride around the city with other bike enthusiasts and see some of the notable buildings that make Baton Rouge special. Since founding the group that May, the Downtown East Social Ride community has grown to 450 members in its Facebook group and 30 regular riders.

“You don’t have to have a friend to go with you. By the end of the ride, you’ll have 20 new friends,” Morgan says.

The group meets every Monday at 6 p.m. (weather permitting) outside of City Roots at Electric Depot. Each ride is different. Bike routes change weekly so riders can stop by different restaurants, landmarks, public art and historic buildings. Morgan curates themed rides, such as hot chocolate days, pizza rides, and historic tours detailing the civil rights movement and Jewish history. For one ride, the group went to the Jewish cemetery and dropped rocks off at the cemetery as part of a Jewish tradition.

The rides are casual and slow-paced, traveling an average of 7 to 10 miles in distance. They usually end around 8 p.m., but riders don’t have to stay for the whole ride.

“It’s not a workout. It’s a social activity that has a workout element to it,” Morgan says.

Capital Heights Social Ride

For a laid-back ride with locals in the Capital Heights neighborhood

Cycling is for everyone. The Capital Heights Social Ride group is a blend of people of all ages, from children to retirees. The membership-free club rides every Wednesday (weather permitting) at 7 p.m. It meets at Ingleside Methodist Church in the parking lot on the corner of Capital Heights and Glenmore Avenue.

“We like to show people how to get to places by bike if they’re unfamiliar,” ride leader Dominic Miserendino says.

Rides typically last 8 to 15 miles with occasional stops at local spots for food and drinks. The group has ridden to local golf courses, Torchy’s Tacos, The Vintage, Bengal Tap Room, Cypress Coast Brewing Co. and Tin Roof Brewing Co. During the ride, group members look out for each other. They keep an eye out for potholes, bumps and other hazards. Miserendino recommends riders have lights on their bike for safety if they plan to ride after dark.

“We’re very friendly, open and informal,” Miserendino says. “Just show up with a bike on a Wednesday night.”

Geaux Ride

For an upbeat downtown night ride with music and lights

Geaux Ride is like a party on wheels. The downtown bicycle shop offers bike tours, bike rentals and community rides every week. The Geaux Ride bikes are dressed in glow-in-the-dark lights and riders can jam out to music blasting from a portable speaker on loan from the shop.

Local entrepreneur Charles Daniel started Geaux Ride in New Orleans in September 2016. He wanted to create a positive outlet for the community to have fun and be active. After the business started growing and he saw a need for something similar in Baton Rouge, he brought Geaux Ride to the Capital Region.

“I want Geaux Ride to be a staple for Baton Rouge, one that promotes healthy lives and brings diversity to the downtown area,” Daniel says.

On Thursdays at 7 p.m., Geaux Ride hosts a free community ride for the public. The group often stops at local businesses and wraps up the ride around 9:30 p.m. Riders can rent bikes from the shop for $20 an hour and $30 for two hours. Geaux Ride also hosts group tours on Friday and Saturday nights at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. The tours include music and each person receives glow-in-the-dark accessories. Tours are open to the public with 30 bicycles available.

“I want to cater to people who don’t ride that often,” Daniel says. “I want to bring physical and mental health awareness, as well as that nostalgic feeling people feel when they ride a bike that makes them smile, laugh and brings them to a good place.”

More social riding groups

Ascension Soul Riderz

City to City Riderz

Dynamic Geaux Riders

Slo Rollin Riderz

Tuesdays on Wheels

United Riderz

Find the groups on Facebook

This article was originally published in the March 2022 issue of 225 magazine.