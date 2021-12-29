×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Follow the Leader: The Spine Center of Baton Rouge

  • Sponsored Content
Sponsored by The Spine Center of Baton Rouge

ASK THE EXPERT

Dr. Kevin McCarthy founded The Spine Center of Baton Rouge in 2011, with a special emphasis on minimally invasive spine surgery. He received awards for best orthopedic resident at Tulane Medical Center, graduated with high honors from Michigan State University and earned his medical degree from Wayne State University.

GOOD ADVICE

Maintain a healthy body weight and follow a nutritious diet—being overweight can play a big role in musculoskeletal pain. Also, maintaining good posture and a strong core can be important. Finally, we recommend quitting smoking as this has been tied to neck and back pain.

WHAT’S TRENDING?

Over the past decade, spine surgery has trended toward more minimally invasive procedures. We currently use endoscopic, robotic and laser technologies to achieve treatment goals through less invasive techniques.

Read more #FollowtheLeader.


Latest Stories