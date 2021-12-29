Follow the Leader: The Spine Center of Baton Rouge

Sponsored by The Spine Center of Baton Rouge

ASK THE EXPERT

Dr. Kevin McCarthy founded The Spine Center of Baton Rouge in 2011, with a special emphasis on minimally invasive spine surgery. He received awards for best orthopedic resident at Tulane Medical Center, graduated with high honors from Michigan State University and earned his medical degree from Wayne State University.

GOOD ADVICE

Maintain a healthy body weight and follow a nutritious diet—being overweight can play a big role in musculoskeletal pain. Also, maintaining good posture and a strong core can be important. Finally, we recommend quitting smoking as this has been tied to neck and back pain.