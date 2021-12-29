Follow the Leader: Grace Therapy Center

GOOD ADVICE

Child behavior and development can be tricky to navigate, especially across different environments. It is important to set clear, age-appropriate expectations and boundaries for each child in all settings.

WHAT’S TRENDING?

We have seen an increase in young children being diagnosed with Autism, but this could be related to COVID-19 and increased time at home. If your child is not meeting developmental milestones or if you have concerns, reach out to your pediatrician to discuss the possibility of receiving ABA services.

Read more #FollowtheLeader.