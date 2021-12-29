Follow the Leader: Eagle Eye

GOOD ADVICE

Be sure to have a yearly eye exam, eat a heart-healthy diet, don’t smoke, and wear sunglasses and safety glasses to protect your eyes from injury and help prevent diseases such as macular degeneration and cataracts.

WHAT’S TRENDING?

As the use of electronics has grown, we see more and more patients who suffer from dry eye disease. Eagle Eye Care has extensive technology to help diagnose, evaluate, and tailor a specific dry eye regimen for those suffering from this uncomfortable lifelong condition.

