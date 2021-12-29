Follow the Leader: Aspen Clinic

With more than 30 years of experience, the Aspen Clinic—a weight loss and wellness company—has grown from one to nine Louisiana clinics. The program offers medical and holistic solutions, including nutritional guidance, vitamin injections, and our own natural supplement line.
GOOD ADVICE
The key to health and wellness is living an all-around healthy lifestyle—eat real food, drink enough water, prioritize your sleep, get active, and reduce stress. Diets will never be the answer because they only promote temporary change … true lasting health comes from a permanent lifestyle change.
WHAT’S TRENDING?
We have re-branded to add Wellness to our name because we also treat those who want to learn to eat healthier or use our all-natural supplements or injections. We offer medical and non-medical options to help patients achieve optimal health.