First phase of University Lakes Project fully funded

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced the first phase of the University Lakes Project has been fully funded, with construction led by Sevenson Environmental Services to begin this summer.

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is contributing $10 million to the project through CDBG-MIT funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The project will increase the stormwater retention capacity of the lakes and reduce flood levels in surrounding areas during rain events. The CDBG-MIT funding represents nearly one-third of the money committed for phase one, with the rest of the funding coming together from other sources.

The coalition that was formed to restore the lakes includes the state of Louisiana, the city of Baton Rouge and parish of East Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The University Lakes Project is being implemented by University Lakes LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.