New rendering shows bridge connecting largest two LSU lakes

A new rendering of the University Lakes project depicts a planned bridge that will replace May Street and connect the two largest lakes.

Phase one construction will focus on dredging five of the six lakes: City Park, Erie, Crest, Campus and College lakes. Dredged materials will be scooped to the shore for a new park at May and Dalrymple Drive; that park will be connected to neighborhoods and LSU with a promenade, according to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

BRAF sponsored a 2016 master planning process for the lake improvements. The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation is overseeing implementation.