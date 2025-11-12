Finding the truth behind some of the most common complaints about Baton Rouge

We love Baton Rouge. But we know that no place is perfect. And, yes, we’ve overheard the gripes about the Capital Region and have read all of those comments on Instagram and Facebook over the years. Because anniversaries feel like a good time to reflect, we decided to break down some of the most common myths and complaints we hear about the Capital City. Some may be silly, while others are more serious. Here’s what the research says.

“Young professionals need to move out of Baton Rouge to start their careers.”

Though a good number of Louisiana college graduates go out of state to chase jobs, the state’s capital doesn’t lack opportunities. In fact, our publication highlights local young leaders in the Twenty in their 20s issue, launched in 2024, which showcases movers and shakers who are making an impact and are expected to grow professionally. Q1 2025 data from the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership, previously known as the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, shows that nonfarm jobs in the Baton Rouge metro are near an all-time high.

Still stumped on where to find postings? Find listings via LinkedIn posts or the sites of local companies. Organizations like Forum 225 also offer opportunities to strengthen leadership and networking skills.

Verdict: False.

worst traffic .”

Sure, we’ve all been there. Bumper to bumper on Airline Highway. Gridlock on College Drive. Post-game contraflow. With backups on major roadways, it sometimes feels like GPS apps are always showing solid red lines and extended trip times. However, Baton Rouge traffic is not actually “the worst.” On its 2024 Traffic Index, mapping and location services company TomTom ranked Baton Rouge as No. 47 among U.S. cities with the worst travel times, with drivers losing a total of 36 hours annually during rush hour. Compared to cities of a similar population size, Baton Rouge didn’t even crack the top 10, coming in at No.18 on the report behind other smaller metros across the country. And while projects like the delayed Interstate 10 widening seem to contribute to more congestion, the end goal for local roadwork is intended to lessen traffic woes in the long run.

Verdict: Hope is on the horizon, but you should still leave early.

“ Violent crime is at an all-time high in Baton Rouge.”

Flip on local news broadcasts, and you might hear a story about recent crime in the area. Though the city has been ranked on lists of dangerous cities in the United States, numbers from the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office’s 2025 mid-year report show that homicides have declined since a peak during the pandemic in 2021. Still, officials are pushing for more funding, staffing, community support and local organization partnerships to stop crime in Baton Rouge.

Verdict: We can do better.

“There’s nothing to do in the Capital Region besides eating or drinking.”

Yes, there are plenty of splashy new restaurants and culinary establishments dotting almost every corner of the Capital Region. And yes, booze flows at football games and dive bars around town. But there are plenty of things to do across the region that don’t involve eating and drinking. And some of them might not even cost a penny. In the past few years, our team has reported on spots like pickleball hub Court to Table, indie music haven Chelsea’s Live, craft space BellyFire Studios and claw machine arcade Tiger Clawzzz, just to name a few. In fact, we’ve totaled 225 things to do in the Red Stick, not once, not twice, but three times since 2008. And earlier this year, our first-ever Free in BR roundup compiled 20-plus ways to get the most bang for your buck in this city. Find both guides at 225batonrouge.com to bust your boredom. Or check out our weekly event roundups in our 225 Daily newsletter.

Verdict: Wrong-o.

“Baton Rouge smells like corn dogs .”

Thanks to rival fans and Katy Perry’s now-infamous comments during her 2014 appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, some say BR and LSU fans smell … fair-like. While the smell is in the nose of the beholder, Baton Rougeans have embraced the silly claim. Walk around campus on game day and find fans sporting corn dog-themed buttons or tailgates serving up the sweet and savory sticked treats. Queen of Sparkles even got in on the fun by selling tees with bedazzled versions of the delicacy. We guess being compared to something tasty really isn’t all that bad.

Verdict: Don’t dog on us. It’s corny.

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.