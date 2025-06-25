First Look: New restaurant and pickleball concept Court to Table debuts June 29, with food, drinks and 11 courts

Dine, drink and dink all in one place when the new restaurant and pickleball concept Court to Table opens this Sunday, June 29, in the spot formerly occupied by The Shed BBQ.

Sitting on about 6 acres off of Burbank Drive, Court to Table is a multiuse space with 11 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, a sit-down restaurant, a bar, an outdoor music stage and lawn games. It was thought up by local attorney Gordon McKernan and partners Ozzie Fernandez, Bob Barton, Destin Thibodeaux and Clay Furr.

“This is more than a pickleball facility,” McKernan says. “We call it ‘eat-ertainment,’ where you can come, get a great workout, play pickleball and have that activity, or if you just want to come in on a date or (as) a group of guys to watch sports or bring your family with kids. We wanted something for everyone.”

McKernan says he was inspired to start Court to Table after visiting his daughter for a sorority event at the University of Texas at Austin. The outing was held at a pickleball facility, and he felt that Baton Rouge needed a fun concept that focused on pickleball but still had other options for everyone to enjoy. After the trip, McKernan reached out to Fernandez, known for his work at GO Eat Concepts brands like Rocca Pizzeria, Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Izzo’s and Lit Pizza. He was immediately onboard, and other partners followed.

The team embarked on what would be a nearly two-year project to transform the old barbecue joint and beach volleyball courts into a new space. McKernan says the first step was getting rid of hundreds of loads of sand. Then came construction of the 24,000-square-foot indoor pickleball courts.

“I was just in that courtyard looking through it all,” McKernan says now. “You’re looking through the courtyard, and you see the music stage, the setup and the turf we have on the ground. You see the pickleball building behind it. It reminded me of what I saw years ago that first gave me that inspiration: something cool in Texas and importing back here to Louisiana. Giving Baton Rouge something like that—that was kind of my magic moment.”

Here’s what to expect.

Pickleball and recreational activities

An air-conditioned facility is ideal for those wanting to play without breaking too much of a sweat in the Louisiana heat. There are also outdoor courts, which are screened-in, covered and outfitted with fans to cool down players.

McKernan says patrons will be able to go online to reserve courts or drop in for first-come, first-served free-play hours. Both indoor and outdoor courts have plenty of nearby seating for spectating and taking a break between matches.

Not into pickleball or forgot your lucky paddle? No prob. There’s also an outdoor courtyard speckled with tables and chairs and cabanas for lounging. For those wanting activities, there’s a variety of lawn games like cornhole, pingpong, life-size Connect 4 and Jenga and more.

On-site dining options

Pickleball covers the first half of the name, while the “table” half refers to The Kitchen and the Funky Pickle Bar. The Kitchen, a nod to the name of the non-volley zone on a pickleball court, will be a full-service restaurant with a modern-American menu. Fernandez created the menu and says regional and local influences are in play, too.

The Kitchen’s lineup ranges from shareables and salads to handhelds and tacos. There’s also a section dedicated to pizza and a selection of plates, like steak frites and chicken fried steak for those wanting a little more. Think: staples and classics with an extra flair, like Brussels sprouts served with whipped feta, smashburgers and cheesesteaks made with melty and sharp Cooper American cheese or wings that are smoked first, then flash-fried.

Regulars at Fernandez’s other local eateries may recognize menu favorites such as garlic knots, carne asada tacos and pesto pizzas. Court to Table’s executive chef, Carlos Foret, also served as chef for both Rocca and Modesto. There is also a flurry of new dishes, such as seared salmon; chicken fried steak; and G’s Pimento Balls, corn flour-breaded pimento cheese bites served over pepper jelly.

Fernandez is also behind the drink menu at the casual Funky Pickle Bar, where patrons can watch sports while ordering from the menu of craft cocktails and 36 beers and wines on tap.

The bar offers a selection of frozens like espresso martinis, margaritas and frosés. The bar boasts its own pickleball court and room for indoor music performances, too.

“We want to be a restaurant and bar first—that has pickleball. Not a pickleball (place) that has a restaurant,” Fernandez says. “If you think of a baseball field, you’re thinking baseball. And then the concessions are kind of there because they’ve got a captive audience. I want to flip that.”

A venue for live music and parties

The courtyard also houses the live music stage, so expect to see shows from local bands at Court to Table.

“We wanted to give a place in Baton Rouge for local artists to shine, and also add another place where you can listen to live music, because we don’t have enough places,” McKernan says. “Our goal is Thursday, Friday, Saturday night to offer live music.”

Court to Table will also be available to rent for corporate events and parties. Those interested can email [email protected] and choose which parts of the facility they’d like to reserve for their gathering.

“The special events, I think, are going to be one big highlight of this place. But also, you know, we have intentions of having it become a really serious music venue at the same time, too,” Thibodeaux says.

A vibey new hangout spot

Though all the spaces at Court to Table offer different things, the brand’s signature blue and green color palette is found throughout. Fernandez says the team worked with local businesses like Ritter Maher Architects, Firmin Construction Corporation and branding and marketing agency SASSO. Light-up signs guide patrons around the facility, while pickleball paddle-shaped signs hang next to courts. Court to Table fans can also stock up on branded merch like hats, pickleball plushies, drink tumblers and more.

Overall, McKernan says he hopes Court to Table gives locals another place to socialize while also showing that Baton Rouge is not behind on national trends. Thibodeaux adds that he hopes Court to Table becomes a spot where patrons can unplug and lower their screen time, while having a fun time.

“I hope it just gives Baton Rougeans a place to go and experience a cool vibe. Like ‘Wow, I didn’t know Baton Rouge had this.’ It’s just something that we can be proud of and say, ‘Baton Rouge is moving forward with the rest of the country,’” McKernan says.

Court to Table opens at 11 a.m. this Sunday, June 29. McKernan says a more formal grand opening or ribbon cutting will take place at a later date.

Court to Table is at 7477 Burbank Drive. The property is open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The Kitchen is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The Funky Pickle Bar is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Happy hour is Monday-Friday, 2-6 p.m., with deals on shareables, select wines and beers and frozens.