Twenty in their 20s 2025

Want to glimpse the future of Baton Rouge? Shake the hands of the next generation.

225’s second annual Twenty in their 20s edition recognizes local young people whose careers are on the rise. Nominations for this feature were open to the public at 225batonrouge.com earlier this year. 225’s editors sorted through 150 submissions, considering professional achievements and community involvement.

The 2025 class includes some of our region’s top educators, researchers, artists and culinary creators. They’re entrepreneurial. They’re trendsetters. They’re visionaries. And they each have big plans before turning 30.