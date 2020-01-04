Check out photos of Rotary Club’s long-awaited sculpture on the downtown riverfront

Like a futuristic orb ready to spin up into the sky above Baton Rouge, the new sculpture sitting on the downtown riverfront at Florida Street is a stunner. But this shining beacon on the Mississippi River was also at the mercy of the river for more than a year.

The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge intended to unveil the work of art in October 2018 to commemorate its 100th anniversary. But high waters on the river caused a delay that fall. And then a record 211 days above flood stage in 2019 kept everyone waiting much longer.

In early November, construction crews finally got to work installing the 14-foot-high stainless steel sculpture. It was created by California-based and Hong Kong-born visual artist Po Shu Wang, who was commissioned by Rotary for the project.

Officially dedicated in early December, the spherical sculpture is connected to a sensor in the river that converts data on the water’s speed, current and height into sounds emitted from within the structure.

Futuristic, indeed.

This article was originally published in the January 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.