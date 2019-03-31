I Am 225: Rivers Dupree

Rivers Dupree’s salvaged furniture store may be in the Denham Springs Antique Village, but a trip there feels like being transported to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hometown of Waco, Texas.

Perhaps that’s because Dupree watched a fair share of HGTV growing up. For him, those Fixer Upper marathons were about more than leisurely viewing. The 19-year-old was already plotting his own renovation endeavors.

A Plaquemines native, Dupree frequented the Denham Springs Antique Village in his early high school years. His aunt would drag him around the various salvaged furniture stores and antique shops on Range Avenue.

Soon, Dupree was the one dragging her along, scouring markets for pieces he could paint and resell at his booth inside one of those popular stores: the Rusty Rooster. He began with small centerpieces and vases, which gradually led to bigger projects like end tables, chairs, dining room tables, bed frames and dressers.

By the time he graduated high school, he’d outgrown the booth and was ready to open his own shop. He launched Rescued Revisions mere months after graduating high school.

The shop gravitates toward farmhouse-style furniture and rustic accent pieces, and the staging is Better Homes and Gardens-worthy. Tables are decorated with runners and plates. Shelves are lined with clocks, old books and offbeat antiques.

Dupree is Rescued Revisions. As the owner and sole employee working at the store, he travels to flea markets, auctions and estate sales all over Louisiana to find pieces to fix up himself. But he always makes sure he’s back in time to man the counter.

“I’m here working the counter about 32 hours a week, but I spend about 24 hours a day working on stuff—finding it, cleaning it, painting it, getting it ready, bringing it here. Since I’m here every day, I know what everybody’s looking for. If we don’t have it, I can take down their name and keep in touch.”

