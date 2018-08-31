12 colorful restrooms in Baton Rouge

Admit it: You’ve probably shot a public restroom selfie before. We’ve all fumbled with our phones at some point, trying to find that just-right angle before another customer sweeps through the door and catches us mid-pose.

Thankfully, we have plenty to work with around town in terms of backdrops. Newer bars and restaurants like Soji and Hayride Scandal pulled out all the stops when designing their spaces, and they made sure the restrooms were just as ’grammable as the food and drinks. And long before Instagram made floor tile mosaics cool, you could find them installed in the washrooms on LSU’s campus and at the Old Louisiana Governor’s Mansion. Chandeliers set the mood inside restaurant restrooms at The Overpass Merchant and The Gregory, all in the name of good lighting for that mid-date mirror checkup.

So next time, don’t feel too embarrassed getting that photo. It’s all about honoring the good design, right?

Here are 12 bathroom detail shots we surreptitiously snapped:

This article was originally published in the September 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.