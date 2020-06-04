The protests over George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer have led to more discussion and awareness about issues facing black people across the nation and here in Baton Rouge. It’s also led to many grassroots campaigns to support black-owned businesses.

Here in the Capital City, several organizations and activists have been promoting local black-owned restaurants and businesses in a variety of ways.

Know of any efforts we should add? Tell us in the comments or email [email protected].

Started by 21-year-old Southern University student Myra Richardson, this is a website and social media page that helps consumers find black-owned businesses, and for those businesses to connect with each other. Richardson’s aim is for it to become a national and global resource. Black-owned businesses can register to be added to the directory at supportblack.biz.

This Instagram account offers delicious-looking photos of dishes at black-owned restaurants around Baton Rouge.

The movement to show support for local black-owned restaurants is gearing up for its 2020 edition. Organizer Geno McLaughlin says this year it is set to coincide with Juneteenth (June 19). Check with the organization’s Facebook page for the latest information on events and participating restaurants.

Other resources

• The Twitter account BRforTHEPEOPLE has been posting resources for local protests as well as information on how to support black-owned businesses.

• The foodie Instagram account Eat.Love.BR started its own list of black-owned restaurants around the city.

• A reader created this Google Map plotting the businesses featured in our list of black-owned restaurants around Baton Rouge.

• And you can also check out 225 Dine‘s list of black-owned restaurants in the Capital Region here. It’s now more than 50 restaurants strong, and we continue to update it daily.