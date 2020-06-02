This list was last updated on June 2 at 8:45 p.m.

On Sunday, hundreds of people from across Baton Rouge joined together for a peaceful protest at the State Capitol. Marchers called for justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and they recounted the names of others killed by police.

As demonstrations have unfolded across the country, many have called for donations to national nonprofits. In Baton Rouge, protesters demanded more funding for community projects and improvements in disenfranchised neighborhoods.

They also asked locals to do more to support local black-owned businesses—especially as economic difficulties continue during the pandemic. They pointed to resources like supportblack.biz, an online directory of black-owned businesses. Meanwhile, some local food influencers dedicated posts to black-owned businesses.

Several readers messaged us seeking information on black-owned businesses they could support. The team at 225 Dine compiled a list that is by no means comprehensive. We plan to update it regularly, so email [email protected] to let us know of any restaurants we are missing.

2534 N Foster Drive, Suite B

5068 Airline Highway