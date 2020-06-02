This list was last updated on June 2 at 8:45 p.m.
On Sunday, hundreds of people from across Baton Rouge joined together for a peaceful protest at the State Capitol. Marchers called for justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and they recounted the names of others killed by police.
As demonstrations have unfolded across the country, many have called for donations to national nonprofits. In Baton Rouge, protesters demanded more funding for community projects and improvements in disenfranchised neighborhoods.
They also asked locals to do more to support local black-owned businesses—especially as economic difficulties continue during the pandemic. They pointed to resources like supportblack.biz, an online directory of black-owned businesses. Meanwhile, some local food influencers dedicated posts to black-owned businesses.
Several readers messaged us seeking information on black-owned businesses they could support. The team at 225 Dine compiled a list that is by no means comprehensive. We plan to update it regularly, so email [email protected] to let us know of any restaurants we are missing.
Atchafalya Seafood Co.
2534 N Foster Drive, Suite B
Bayou Café & Catering
5068 Airline Highway
Boil & Roux
11777 Coursey Blvd.
BB & PF
10248 Florida Blvd.
Brewbacher’s
8415 Bluebonnet Blvd.
3554 Drusilla Lane
5580 Government St.
909 E. Ascension St., Gonzales
The Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
4001 Nicholson Drive, Suite D
Cafe Express
2451 North St.
Cafe Jeanpierre’s
10500 Greenwell Springs Road
Cajun Cowboy Kitchen
4167 Choctaw Drive
Cathy’s Southern Kitchen
8121 Florida Blvd.
Chef Celeste Bistro
501 N. Fifth St.
Chicken Shack
Multiple locations
Country Boy Smokers
Mobile barbecue service, call 225-301-1131
Cupcake Junkie
12240 Coursey Blvd.
D’Boiler’s Cajun Catering
620 Old Rafe Meyer Road
DC Eats
8150 Plank Road
Dorothy’s Soul Food Kitchen
1221 Gardere Lane
Empire Wingz
Two locations
The End-Zone Daquiri BR
6224 Plank Road
The Garden Cafe
7751 Goodwood Blvd. (at the Main Library on Goodwood)
The Grind
4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Louisiana’s Best & Company
2825 Alaska St.
Jay’s Bar-B-Q
4215 Government St.
Krab Queenz Seafood
209 W. State St.
N & Out Soulfood
9836 Florida Blvd.
Lillie’s Kitchen
5735 Silverleaf Ave.
London’s Cafe
13787 Old Hammond Highway
Martha’s Bistro
19900 Old Scenic Highway
Memphis Mac Louisiana BBQ
2785 Larkspur Ave.
Millennial Park
3817 Florida Blvd. (dining and entertainment center opening soon)
Neph’s Deli
2046 Scenic Highway
Odom’s Kitchen
P.O. Box 491, Prairieville
Owen’s Grocery & Market
2444 Balis Drive
Pimanyoli’s Sidewalk Cafe
14241 Airline Highway
Phat Boy’z Pizza
9186 Greenwell Springs Road
Pit-N-Peel BBQ & Seafood
2101 Government St.
Plant Based Sweets By Lotus
(Online only)
Royal Taste of Jamaica
3813 Florida Blvd.
Ruffins Downtown Daiquiri Lounge
602 Main St.
Ruffins II
14522 Plank Road, Baker
Sauce and Bones
2696 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Southern Cofe
8418 Scotland Ave.
SYI Express Cafe
504 N. 5th St.
Vegan Friendly Foods
4608 Bennington Ave.
Zeeland Street
2031 Perkins Road
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!