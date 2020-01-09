What a year it has been.

At the start of the season there was hope. Joe Burrow was back. Joe Brady was brought into the mix. The team returned a lot of critical pieces. Maybe LSU could build off its pretty successful 2018 campaign and make some magic happen this year.

Boy, did we underestimate this team’s potential. Flash forward a few months, and the Tigers have overcome every hurdle, set record after record, won dozens of awards and fought their way back into the national championship game.

What has arguably been the single greatest season in program history might all be finalized Monday night, Jan. 13, when LSU takes on Clemson for the college football national title.

Both schools enter the game undefeated. LSU boasts Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has yet to lose a football game in his collegiate career. The local Tigers trounced Oklahoma in their playoff game, while the other Tigers made an impressive comeback against No. 2 Ohio State to earn their spot in the finale.

But on this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser (back after a brief medical hiatus, which they’ll explain in the episode), tell you why you should have all the confidence in LSU entering the historic meeting.

Listen below, and be sure to follow along all weekend long as 225 gives you an inside look at the championship game action down in New Orleans.

How are you feeling about the game entering the weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

Thanks for listening!