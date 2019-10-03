Tiger Pride Podcast: LSU’s young defensive back will be tested against Utah State’s up-tempo offense

Bye weeks are so boring.

Sure there’s plenty of other games across the country to catch, and a football-free weekend in town gives you the chance to shake things up a bit in your typical fall schedule. But any weekend without the purple and gold taking the field just isn’t quite as fun.

Thank goodness the hiatus comes to an end Saturday when LSU returns to Tiger Stadium in an effort to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Utah State. By name recognition alone, the Aggies don’t particularly strike fear into the hearts of most Tiger fans, but digging a little deeper will prove LSU’s opponent is no joke.

Utah State won 11 games last season and boasts one of the most fast-paced offenses in the country, led by senior quarterback Jordan Love, who is slated by many to be a first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser talk about the potential threat the Aggies may pose to the Tigers’ sometimes-shaky defense and what the coaching staff may do to counteract it.

This week’s podcast also gives you a glimpse into some unique quirks you may not have known about the state of Utah. Hope you like Jell-O. Lots and lots of Jell-O.

Take a listen below and let us know what you think about LSU’s weekend.

As always, don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for a full season of news, interviews and analysis. This season, you can find the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and our newest home on Spotify. We welcome all your interactions on 225‘s social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or follow Mark and Jerit on Twitter for any questions you may have, and they’ll answer them on air.

We’re also asking local artists to submit their songs to be featured as the podcast’s intro and outro to each episode. Fill out our form for your chance to be featured on the show!

Thanks for listening!



