It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty. But LSU survived last Saturday night with another win.

The Tigers edged out Auburn 23-20 in what was easily their worst performance of the season to move to 8-0 heading into the bye week.

Despite some errors both on offense and special teams, LSU relied on another strong defensive performance to edge out the visiting Tigers, holding them to just 287 total yards in the contest.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser dissect the ugly performance and assess LSU’s season as it heads into the bye week ahead of its showdown with Alabama in two weeks.

