The tradition of eating black-eyed peas and cabbage to start off the new year is one that many of us—especially in the South—have upheld for as long as we can remember. We were told to eat cabbage for wealth and prosperity, and black-eyed peas for good luck, which we can all use after 2020.

While many of us make sure to get that cabbage and black-eyed pea meal in on Jan. 1, there’s no rule saying you can’t enjoy those flavors all month long.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with her own takes of the classic dishes for our January issue.