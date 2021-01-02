Time-honored favorite recipes to start the new year

The tradition of eating black-eyed peas and cabbage to start off the new year is one that many of us—especially in the South—have upheld for as long as we can remember. We were told to eat cabbage for wealth and prosperity, and black-eyed peas for good luck, which we can all use after 2020.

Some historians believe the tradition dates back to the Civil War era. Poor families incorporated black-eyed peas into meager diets. Many considered themselves lucky to at least have something to eat. The green leaves on cabbages are thought to represent money and ensure prosperity. It’s more likely the vegetable was consumed in January because—back before the era of supermarkets and refrigeration—cabbage was one of the few sources of fresh produce available during the cold winter months.

Whatever the reasons, though, we always start our new year off with a mess of black-eyed peas and cabbage. As with so many of our favorite, traditional dishes, we have updated these recipes to make them a little fresher, healthier and more contemporary. So, cheers to good luck and good fortune to you all in a new year that couldn’t get here fast enough!