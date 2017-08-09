It’s been a busy summer for the Baton Rouge culinary scene, which means it can be hard to keep up with every new biscuit, brisket and banh mi now available in the city. Fortunately, our job here at 225 is to keep an eye on all these openings for you, meaning we know just where to go to get caught up on the latest dishes and drinks.

If you’ve got a little extra dining-out budget to burn and a free weekend, we’d suggest a six-stop new restaurant tour of these brand-new openings, from District Donuts to Hayride Scandal.

Read the full story here.