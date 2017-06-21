Curbside will be serving up samples of its burgers, fries and shakes at the Hot off the Press event. Photo by Collin Richie

Come to Curbside next week to find out who won the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. But once you’ve flipped through the magazine, you’ll want to stick around for the food.

At the Hot Off the Press party Wednesday, June 28, 6-9 p.m., we’ll be handing out copies of our July issue, and Curbside will be handing out samples of its sliders, tots and shakes. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Mini sliders:

Curbside Classic

Brian 3.0 with gorgonzola, pork belly preserves and fried onion strings

Smokin Joe with cheddar, Smoke Sauce and onion strings

Side samplings:

GC2 Tots

French fries

Fried pickles

Plus: Mini boozy milkshakes

The event will feature a performance by After 8 and live painting by artist Stephanie Torregrossa. To make parking and safety easier, Dudley DeBosier will be offering $30 vouchers for Uber rides.

Voting and nominations for Best of 225 Awards were open in more than 60 categories February through early April on our website. All residents of the 225 region were invited to nominate their favorite people and businesses. The top nominees in each category were placed on the final voting ballot, which was also open to the public. That means the nominees and the winners were 100% chosen by 225 readers.

To find out more about Best of 225, check our FAQ or browse previous winners.

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. Get more info and RSVP for tickets on Eventbrite or Facebook.