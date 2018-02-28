The zoodle: It’s one of the trendiest foods of 2018, and Baton Rouge chefs are riding the wave. Whether you’re going low-carb, gluten-free, paleo/primal, Whole30 or just want to have some more veggies in your diet, spiralized zucchini is the pasta substitute you have to try. Here are five places to get your zoodle on in the Capital City.

It’s no secret that Bistro Byronz is just as skilled at lighter veggie fare as it is at the slow-cooked, homestyle classics, so the restaurant is a go-to for a grain-free experience. Check its Gulf fish of the day—it comes grilled with zucchini and squash noodles.

The beauty of building your own poké bowl is that you can create whatever you want around your chosen lean protein. Southfin offers both zoodles and gluten-free noodles made from sweet potato (otherwise known as glass noodles) as alternatives to the typical rice base.

Locally owned healthy meal service Managed Meals whips up ready-to-eat clean meals available for delivery or pickup. Health-conscious eaters should give the entire menu a look, but the pesto shrimp on zoodles with cauliflower florets are made for all the zoodle aficionados out there.

With its menagerie of meats and soups, Vietnamese cuisine can be a great match for a low-carb diet. The restaurant’s newly introduced zoodle bowls come stacked with meat like shrimp and pork, Asian veggies and fresh herbs.

Another healthy meal service, Fresh Kitchen also offers dining in for your zoodle needs. It has two zoodle options to choose from: teriyaki salmon (salmon with house-made teriyaki glaze and sautéed Asian vegetables on zucchini noodles) and eggplant Parmesan (quinoa-crusted eggplant with toasted mozzarella and marina on zucchini noodles).