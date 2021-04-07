New restaurant openings to watch for this spring and summer in Baton Rouge

City Pork at Highland Park Marketplace

The Baton Rouge favorite is opening its fourth location in a Highland Park Marketplace spot formerly occupied by Adrian’s. The new location is opening in May, according to owner Stephen Hightower, and will feature menu items from previous City Pork ventures such as Kitchen & Pie and Deli & Charcuterie. Check out City Pork’s menu and Instagrammable dishes at @city_pork.

BRcade

Soon, you’ll be able to play more than 20 classic arcade games and enjoy a full bar at BRcade. This new retro arcade bar will set up shop at 2963 Government St. in the former Pop Shop Records space. It is shooting for an early summer 2021 opening date, co-owner Cave Daughdrill says. Follow it on Facebook for the latest.

Social Coffee

This pop-up coffee shop currently serves drinks at the Chow Yum Phat counter, and it’s prepping for a permanent location downtown. Its new location will serve its signature coffees and espresso, along with baked goods from CounterspaceBR. The new location is slated for an early summer arrival, owner Dillon Farrell told Daily Report last month. You can see some of its current favorite menu items by following its Instagram at @socialcoffeebr.

Cheba Hut

The cannabis-themed sandwich shop has been in the works for a while now, but owner Meredith Beck-Wiggins says it will finally be opening its doors in early July. The Colorado-born eatery will be serving up signature toasted subs along with mouthwatering sides like pretzel nuggets and loaded “not’chos.” Check it out on Instagram @chebahut.

Spoke N’ Hub

Another venture from restaurateur Stephen Hightower, the new neighborhood restaurant will take over the old Bistro Byronz space on Government Street. Spoke N’ Hub will be opening in July 2021, Hightower says.

Agile Brewery

This new brewery will offer 20 rotating taps when it opens on Airline Highway in the now-closed Southern Craft Brewing Company space. The taps will even include kombucha and nitro cold brew coffee. The brewery expects to open in July or August, owner Keith Primeaux told Daily Report earlier this year.

Bistro Byronz

It feels a little sad to drive by the vacant Square 46 space that was once home to White Star Market. But Bistro Byronz will bring new life to the building this summer. The restaurant is moving from its previous Government Street location, and while the Square 46 space will be a bit smaller, it will boast an outdoor patio for dining. The new location is tentatively scheduled to open this summer, according to owner Emelie Alton. Check out Bistro Byronz’s Instagram page for updates at @bistrobyronz.

