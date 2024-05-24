×
A guide to recent dining, shopping and cultural arrivals in Greater Baton Rouge

  • By Maggie Heyn Richardson
  • Photography by Collin Richie

This article was originally published in the May 2023 issue of 225 Magazine.

For years, regional economic developers have been touting the assets of not just Baton Rouge, but Greater Baton Rouge—the robust constellation of communities surrounding Red Stick.

Now more than ever, interesting things are happening in the suburbs and exurbs, from months-old fashion-forward boutiques in ever-quaint St. Francisville, to new outdoor fun in West Baton Rouge Parish, to attention-grabbing gastronomy in Gonzales, Central, Scotlandville and Zachary.

Residents of each of these places have more to enjoy within their orbit, and those who live in Baton Rouge have more reason to hit the road and explore.

What’s the source of the new momentum?

Some projects, like Ascension Parish’s Heritage Crossing development and the forthcoming $10 million Price LeBlanc Performing Arts Conference and Events Center, are pre-pandemic conceptions finally coming to fruition.

But other new businesses reflect the need among expanding suburban populations for more concepts close to home. With traffic at an all-time high and with some professionals still telecommuting, it’s a great day for hyper-local experiences that make life prettier, tastier and more enjoyable.

From food to fashion, here’s your guide to the Capital Region’s new worth-the-drive fun­­—no matter which parish you call home.

