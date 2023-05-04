Food tour: Exploring new hidden gems in Zachary, Scotlandville and Central

Find a deck, a bar brimming with beer on tap, and a menu of barbecue, seafood and steaks at this rustic eatery. southplainsfoodco.com

Zen-Jus | 2250 Church St., #B.

Nourish your body at Zachary’s very own holistic wellness shop and juicery. Stock up on wellness shots, cold-pressed juices and plant-based milks. zen-jus.square.site

Taylor Made Concessions | 4347 High St., Suite 102

Feed the soul with homestyle comfort food: stuffed potatoes, fried chicken, jambalaya and other Southern goodness. Find it on Facebook

Scotlandville

Lighthouse Bar & Pizzeria | 8416 Scotland Ave.

Wind down for dinner and drinks at this pizzeria and bar near Southern University. Sip cocktails with a slice of pizza while listening to occasional live music. lighthousebnp.com

Southern Cofe | 8418 Scotland Ave.

Bring a laptop or book, and recharge at this local favorite cafe. The newly renovated shop serves coffee, tea and plant-based fare with fresh produce. Find it on Facebook

Sunshine’s Place | 8330 Scenic Highway

Get a taste of the sea at this locally owned seafood restaurant. It serves crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, boiled meat and soul food. sunshinesplace.business.site

Central

The Hausse at Central Square | 14340 Wax Road, Suite 101

This cafe is like a home away from home for families, with an indoor play area, sandwiches, salads, breakfast and even coffee and cocktails for the grown-ups. thehaussecs.com

Geaux Yo | 14350 Wax Road, Suite 107

Cool off with fro-yo, ice cream and larger-than-life desserts at this frozen yogurt truck turned yogurt shop. geauxyo.com

Cottage Tea Room | 10443 Joor Road

Put on a big hat and your Sunday best for an authentic high-tea experience. Pair light bites like soup, salads, sandwiches and quiches with your choice of tea. thecottagecafeandtearoom.com

This article was originally published in the May 2023 issue of 225 magazine.