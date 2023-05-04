Food tour: Exploring new hidden gems in Zachary, Scotlandville and Central
- By Cynthea Corfah @cyntheacorfah
- Photography by Collin Richie
Zachary
Brunch Junkie | 19900 Old Scenic Highway, Suite A.
Don’t wait until Sunday to indulge in the best meal of the week. At this colorful restaurant, locals can fill up on brunch staples, soul food and mimosa towers every day. Find it on Facebook
Golden Vegan | 5145 Main St.
Grab lunch plates that will make you forget they’re vegan, like barbecue jackfruit sandwiches, loaded fries and Southwest egg rolls. goldenveganbr.com
South Plains Food Company 1605 Mount Pleasant Road
Find a deck, a bar brimming with beer on tap, and a menu of barbecue, seafood and steaks at this rustic eatery. southplainsfoodco.com
Zen-Jus | 2250 Church St., #B.
Nourish your body at Zachary’s very own holistic wellness shop and juicery. Stock up on wellness shots, cold-pressed juices and plant-based milks. zen-jus.square.site
Taylor Made Concessions | 4347 High St., Suite 102
Feed the soul with homestyle comfort food: stuffed potatoes, fried chicken, jambalaya and other Southern goodness. Find it on Facebook
Scotlandville
Lighthouse Bar & Pizzeria | 8416 Scotland Ave.
Wind down for dinner and drinks at this pizzeria and bar near Southern University. Sip cocktails with a slice of pizza while listening to occasional live music. lighthousebnp.com
Southern Cofe | 8418 Scotland Ave.
Bring a laptop or book, and recharge at this local favorite cafe. The newly renovated shop serves coffee, tea and plant-based fare with fresh produce. Find it on Facebook
Sunshine’s Place | 8330 Scenic Highway
Get a taste of the sea at this locally owned seafood restaurant. It serves crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, boiled meat and soul food. sunshinesplace.business.site
Central
The Hausse at Central Square | 14340 Wax Road, Suite 101
This cafe is like a home away from home for families, with an indoor play area, sandwiches, salads, breakfast and even coffee and cocktails for the grown-ups. thehaussecs.com
Geaux Yo | 14350 Wax Road, Suite 107
Cool off with fro-yo, ice cream and larger-than-life desserts at this frozen yogurt truck turned yogurt shop. geauxyo.com
Cottage Tea Room | 10443 Joor Road
Put on a big hat and your Sunday best for an authentic high-tea experience. Pair light bites like soup, salads, sandwiches and quiches with your choice of tea. thecottagecafeandtearoom.com
This article was originally published in the May 2023 issue of 225 magazine.