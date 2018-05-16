From the May issue: Noodle heaven at Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

Approaching Bao Vietnamese Kitchen’s front door, diners first walk through a large patio with bistro string lights and a central fountain. Plenty of tables offer opportunities for al fresco dining in good weather. Inside the year-old Perkins Road restaurant, the color palette is light with accents of shiny black. Blond wooden chairs and soft lighting create a soothing atmosphere that invites lingering.

Once seated, our secret reviewer went right in for a dinner of spring roll appetizers, vermicelli noodles with grilled shrimp and pork, two different soups, Vietnamese iced coffee and something known as the “three-color bean dessert.”

Read on for the full review from the May issue of 225.