Sure, the weather is starting to warm up again and we’re not likely to see cooler temps until Saturday. But that doesn’t mean we can’t keep flooding your inbox with recipes that make you feel like it’s really fall.

When you’re a kid, the greatest holiday beverage is a steaming cup of hot chocolate. We all have memories of holding a hot mug and blowing soft ripples across the surface to make it cool. We’ve also all sipped a little too soon, paying for it with scalded tongues. That didn’t stop us from going back for more.

225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson understands the urge for store-bought hot cocoa, but suggest we give this timeless winter beverage some extra love. There are a couple of ways to make it from scratch, and adding a touch of vanilla extract can give it extra depth. There’s also the more adult-friendly versions with a shot of bourbon, rum or flavored vodka. Then there are those heavenly garnishes.

Richardson offered up a recipe and some tips for making delicious homemade hot chocolate in a November 2018 issue of 225 Dine. Read on for all the steps and suggestions and tell us in the comments how you like your hot chocolate.