Adults have their maple Manhattans and cranberry Champagne cocktails this time of year. But when you’re a kid, the greatest holiday beverage is a steaming cup of hot chocolate.

My grandparents used to buy industrial-size boxes of Butter-Nut Hot Cocoa packets, a Houston brand later bought by Smucker’s that’s been sadly discontinued. It was amazingly creamy.

No matter what kind of cocoa you grew up with, I’m sure you have memories of holding a hot mug in your sweaty little hands, blowing soft ripples across the surface to make it cool. We’ve all been there and sipped too soon, paying for it with scalded tongues. Didn’t stop us from going back for more.

This time of year, your pantry probably includes store-bought hot cocoa, but why not give this timeless winter beverage some extra love? There are a couple of ways to make it from scratch, which include using grated chocolate or cocoa powder. (Technically, the former produces hot chocolate, and the latter, hot cocoa.) Combine the melted chocolate or cocoa with sugar and whole milk, and add a touch of vanilla extract for extra depth. A shot of bourbon, rum or flavored vodka makes it adult-friendly, and everyone loves garnishes like homemade marshmallows, cinnamon sticks or whipped cream. The great thing about hot chocolate is its adjustability, so have some fun playing around.

Here’s how:

Homemade Hot Chocolate

Servings: 4

6 ounces good quality bittersweet chocolate (60% cocoa), chopped

2 tablespoons brown or white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3-4 cups whole milk

Optional garnishes:

Whipped cream

Marshmallows

Chocolate sauce

Fresh mint

Cinnamon sticks

Peppermint sticks

Add the chocolate to a double boiler or a glass bowl placed over a saucepan filled halfway with water over medium heat. Whisk until the chocolate melts. Add the sugar and vanilla extract. Slowly pour the milk into the pan or bowl, whisking until combined. When the chocolate reaches preferred chocolate-to-milk ratio and is warmed through, remove from the heat. Pour into mugs and garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, fresh mint, cinnamon sticks or peppermint sticks.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.