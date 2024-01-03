Make these Cozy Grits Bowls to spark creativity in the kitchen this winter

After all the holiday cooking and eating, I find it hard in January to get motivated in the kitchen. This time of year, I’m always looking for quick, healthy recipes that are delicious and satisfying but that can be put together with minimal effort. A scrumptious, cozy grits bowl checks these boxes—plus, it can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and is completely customizable.

I start by prepping a big pot of creamy, cheesy old-fashioned grits, which will serve as the base of this dish. I like sharp white cheddar in my cheese grits, but the type of cheese can be changed up to complement your flavor profile. From here, the possibilities are endless.

I like to set up a station with a variety of toppings for everyone to customize their bowl. If I am going with a breakfast-style bowl, I brown a pound of breakfast sausage or fry up some bacon. I then either fry, scramble or microwave-poach a few eggs. If I’m making grits bowls for brunch, lunch or dinner, there’s even more room to play.