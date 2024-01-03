×
Make these Cozy Grits Bowls to spark creativity in the kitchen this winter

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

After all the holiday cooking and eating, I find it hard in January to get motivated in the kitchen. This time of year, I’m always looking for quick, healthy recipes that are delicious and satisfying but that can be put together with minimal effort. A scrumptious, cozy grits bowl checks these boxes—plus, it can be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and is completely customizable.

I start by prepping a big pot of creamy, cheesy old-fashioned grits, which will serve as the base of this dish. I like sharp white cheddar in my cheese grits, but the type of cheese can be changed up to complement your flavor profile. From here, the possibilities are endless.

I like to set up a station with a variety of toppings for everyone to customize their bowl. If I am going with a breakfast-style bowl, I brown a pound of breakfast sausage or fry up some bacon. I then either fry, scramble or microwave-poach a few eggs. If I’m making grits bowls for brunch, lunch or dinner, there’s even more room to play.

For an Italian and vegetarian theme, I top with my Roasted Vegetable Ratatouille. For a Southwestern vibe, I crumble chorizo and add sauteed veggies. You can also get creative with restaurant or home-cooked leftovers. There are many ways to make these hearty, well-balanced meals. Here’s how I prepare a few essential ingredients—plus, a list of my favorite toppings, some of which can be found in the 225 archives.

On the menu

White Cheddar Cheese Grits

Perfect Fried Eggs

Southwestern-style Sauteed Vegetables

Other great toppings for Grits Bowls

•Crispy, cooked bacon crumbles

•Crumbled breakfast sausage,  chorizo or Italian sausage

•Scrambled eggs

•Sliced avocados

Microwave Poached Eggs*

Roasted Vegetable Ratatouille*

*Find full recipes for these toppings at 225batonrouge.com/recipes.


