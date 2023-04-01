Poached eggs at home? This recipe makes brunch easy and delicious

Poached eggs are the quintessential brunch item. When done correctly, they are tender, creamy and deliciously versatile. Cooking poached eggs can be challenging, but lo and behold, I recently came across a recipe for poaching eggs in the microwave.

Here’s a secret: This technique is even used in the finest restaurants. After just a couple of tries and tinkering with the wattage of my microwave, huzzah: I mastered perfectly poached eggs.

To keep the dish light and fresh for spring, top the poached eggs with a flavorful chimichurri and serve over grilled tomato slices.