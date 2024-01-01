Cheese grits are the ultimate Southern comfort food and make a great base or side dish for so many meals.

I always like to use the old-fashioned grits even though they take a few more minutes to cook. I find they have more texture and flavor. However, when in a pinch, quick, 5-minute grits will work fine for this recipe. The sharp white cheddar gives these grits a delicious, cheesy flavor and they pair well with just about anything.

Serves 6