Cheese grits are the ultimate Southern comfort food and make a great base or side dish for so many meals.
I always like to use the old-fashioned grits even though they take a few more minutes to cook. I find they have more texture and flavor. However, when in a pinch, quick, 5-minute grits will work fine for this recipe. The sharp white cheddar gives these grits a delicious, cheesy flavor and they pair well with just about anything.
Serves 6
5 cups water
1 cup whole milk
1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt
3 ½ cups stone-ground, old-fashioned grits (or Quick Grits)
2 tablespoons butter
1 ½ cup grated sharp white cheddar cheese
½ teaspoon fresh ground
black pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons hot sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
In a large sauce pot, combine the water and milk and heat over medium to high heat. Bring this mixture to a boil.
Add in the salt and then slowly whisk the grits into the boiling water. Reduce the heat down to medium to low and continue cooking, whisking every few minutes to create creamy grits and to prevent any lumps from forming as they cook.
Cook the old-fashioned grits for 12 to 15 minutes or until the grits become creamy and thick. If using Quick Grits, adjust the cooking time to 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and add in the butter, cheese and remaining ingredients.
Stir until everything is fully incorporated, the cheese is melted and the grits are smooth and creamy. Divide the cheese grits between 6 bowls and then top with your favorite toppings. Leftover cheese grits will last in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 3 days.