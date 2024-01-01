How to make Perfect Fried Eggs

Frying an egg perfectly is not a hard cooking technique to master if you follow a few simple, basic rules.
Always make sure your eggs are fresh. This will ensure a nice, firm yolk that is tightly attached to the whites. Crack the egg into a little dish and then gently pour the egg into the hot skillet. This will keep the whites from spreading out too much once the egg hits the hot skillet. And finally, make sure to preheat your skillet over medium-high heat to help the egg to cook evenly.
Serves 6
6 large, fresh eggs
3 tablespoons butter
Kosher salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Crack 2 of the eggs into a shallow bowl.
Heat a heavy nonstick 8-to-10-inch skillet over medium to high heat until the pan is hot.
Reduce the heat to medium. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter into the heated pan and swirl it around until the butter is melted.
Carefully pour the 2 cracked eggs into the center of the pan and allow the eggs to cook until the edges start to become golden, the egg whites have turned opaque, and the yoke has just begun to set but is still runny in the middle. Season with a little kosher salt and fresh ground pepper.
Use a rubber spatula to remove the fried eggs and place them on top of your grits bowl.