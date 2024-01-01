How to make Perfect Fried Eggs

Frying an egg perfectly is not a hard cooking technique to master if you follow a few simple, basic rules.

Always make sure your eggs are fresh. This will ensure a nice, firm yolk that is tightly attached to the whites. Crack the egg into a little dish and then gently pour the egg into the hot skillet. This will keep the whites from spreading out too much once the egg hits the hot skillet. And finally, make sure to preheat your skillet over medium-high heat to help the egg to cook evenly.