These Southwestern-style vegetables are a great accompaniment to so many dishes.
I like to serve them with grilled beef, chicken or shrimp for quick fajitas. I also use them to fill a Western omelet or to add some punch to a grits bowl.
Serves 6
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium sweet onion, sliced in stripes
2 cloves chopped garlic
1 red bell pepper, sliced in stripes
1 yellow bell pepper, sliced in stripes
1 pint Baby Bella mushrooms, quartered
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro