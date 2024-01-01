×
These Southwestern-style Sauteed Vegetables spice up breakfast, lunch or dinner

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

These Southwestern-style vegetables are a great accompaniment to so many dishes.

I like to serve them with grilled beef, chicken or shrimp for quick fajitas. I also use them to fill a Western omelet or to add some punch to a grits bowl. 

Serves 6

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium sweet onion, sliced in stripes

2 cloves chopped garlic

1 red bell pepper, sliced in stripes

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced in stripes

1 pint Baby Bella mushrooms, quartered

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

  1. Heat the olive oil over medium to high heat and add in the onions and chopped garlic. Saute for 2 minutes.
  2. Stir in the bell pepper slices, mushrooms, salt, cayenne, chili powder, cumin and smoked paprika. Continue cooking for another 4 to 5 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender but still have a little crunch.
  3. Remove from the heat. Sprinkle in the fresh chopped cilantro and serve.


